WASHINGTON Dec 19 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG will pay $6.5 million to settle civil charges stemming from "serious and operational deficiencies" uncovered by regulators in its enhanced lending program, Wall Street's self-funded regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said that Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is settling the matter without admitting or denying the charges.

FINRA said it uncovered problems during a 2009 examination of the bank, in which regulators found problems with Deutsche's financial records. Those problems led to an "overstated capitalization and inadequate customer reserves" FINRA said.