WASHINGTON Dec 19 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG
will pay $6.5 million to settle civil charges
stemming from "serious and operational deficiencies" uncovered
by regulators in its enhanced lending program, Wall Street's
self-funded regulator said on Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said
that Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is settling the matter without
admitting or denying the charges.
FINRA said it uncovered problems during a 2009 examination
of the bank, in which regulators found problems with Deutsche's
financial records. Those problems led to an "overstated
capitalization and inadequate customer reserves" FINRA said.