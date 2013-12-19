WASHINGTON Dec 19 A Deutsche Bank AG
unit will pay $6.5 million to settle civil
charges stemming from "serious and operational deficiencies" in
a lending program mainly for hedge funds, Wall Street's
self-funded regulator said on Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc settled the matter without
admitting or denying the charges.
FINRA said that during a 2009 examination of the bank,
regulators found problems with Deutsche's financial records that
led to "overstated capitalization and inadequate customer
reserves."
"We have resolved these issues and are pleased to put these
matters behind us," a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said.
The problems were related to a program that lends cash and
securities mostly to hedge fund customers through a Deutsche
Bank affiliate in London, FINRA said.
Deutsche Bank's books reflected that it owed $9.4 billion to
its affiliate, but neither the company nor FINRA examiners could
"readily determine" how much of the debt stemmed from the
enhanced lending program and how much was from its proprietary
trading, FINRA said.
The "lack of transparency" in the bank's books meant it was
not able to quickly monitor accounts related to the enhanced
lending business.
FINRA also found instances in which the bank made inaccurate
calculations that resulted in overstating its capital or failing
to set aside enough reserves to properly protect customer
securities, the regulator said.