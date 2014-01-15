BERLIN Jan 15 Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said on Wednesday that changing the culture at Germany's largest bank would take time and asked for patience in allowing the transformation to take place.

The bank, embroiled in a number of scandals, is working through a long list of investigations and fines that have resulted from the global financial crisis. It has been named in cases related to the sub-prime crisis, credit default swaps, mortgages, tax evasion, manipulation of Libor interest rates and the decade-old Leo Kirch lawsuit.

Co-Chief Executives Fitschen and Anshu Jain are now pioneering an ambitious plan to transform the bank's corporate culture and rebuild its reputation.

"This is a process that takes time," Fitschen said at a Deutsche Bank event in Berlin. "I ask you to understand that."

Last week the finance ministry piled pressure on Deutsche to reform its culture, adding its voice to that of the country's industry watchdog which said the bank had not done enough to clean up its act despite several scandals.

Deutsche has suspended several currency traders in New York in an internal probe that forms part of an international investigation into alleged manipulation of global currency markets, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Fitschen also warned against complacency in Europe, saying it was dangerous to believe the crisis that has dogged the euro zone in recent years was over.

He stressed the importance of a successful implementation of Europe's plan to create a so-called "banking union" and the need for bank stress tests to be conducted later this year to be credible.

"This time the tests must be credible otherwise trust in the banking landscape will suffer," he said. (Reporting by Noah Barkin, editing by David Evans)