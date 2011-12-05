DUBAI Dec 5 Deutsche Bank appointed Salah Jaidah, its chief country officer for Qatar, as chairman of Islamic finance business, it said in a statement on Monday.

The lender also named Ibrahim Qasim as its head of Islamic finance structuring, it said in the statement.

"Deutsche Bank is committed to the development of the Islamic finance industry and will continue expanding its sharia-compliant product offerings and solutions," said Ashok Aram, chief executive of Deutsche Bank for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Jaidah is a board member of a number of Islamic finance institutions in the Middle East and South East Asia and will continue to lead Deutsche Bank's operations in Qatar and as the vice chairman for the MENA region, the bank said.

Deutsche had appointed Nadeem Masud as the head of its UAE operations last week. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs, Editing by Dinesh Nair)