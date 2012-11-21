DUBAI Nov 20 The European single currency zone
will not disintegrate, Deutsche Bank AG's co-Chief
Executive Anshu Jain said on Wednesday.
"Fundamentally, we believe the euro zone will remain
intact," Jain said in a speech in Dubai.
"The market implied volatility of a peripheral country
defaulting or leaving the eurozone has receded," Jain added.
Fears of a euro zone country such as Greece leaving the
single currency union have haunted markets and politicians as
the region's debt crisis has unfolded.
Jain also said bank failures had not been caused by "faulty
business" but a lack of capital or liquidity and warned against
over-regulation.
"Whilst regulation is understandable and desirable,
over-regulation would carry the risk of unintended consequences
- for example, potentially lessening the supply of credit."