TOKYO Dec 4 Japan's securities market watchdog
will recommend that a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank
be sanctioned for excessive entertainment of pension
fund executives considered public employees under the law,
sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC)
had been investigating entertainment by Deutsche Securities
because the clients involved managed part of the Japanese
national pension scheme, making them public employees in the
eyes of the law and subject to anti-bribery statutes, Reuters
reported in September.
The Financial Services Agency, which carries out the
recommendations of the SESC, will likely issue an order to
Deutsche Securities to improve its business practices, the
sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity because no
official decision on a sanction has been announced.
A spokesman for Deutsche Securities in Tokyo declined to
comment.