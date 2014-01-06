BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR Jan 6 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Goldman Sachs' Malaysia head of corporate finance Yusof Yaacob, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Yusof will take over Deutsche Bank's Malaysian investment banking operations, one of the sources said. He will also act as Deutsche's chief country officer for Malaysia.
Yusof, who has been with Goldman Sachs since 2010, resigned a couple of weeks ago, a second source told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The sources could not be named as the hiring has not been made public.
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur