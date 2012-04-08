BRIEF-Moens Bank 2016 pre-tax profit up at DKK 31.2 million
* 2016 pre-tax profit 31.2 million Danish crowns ($4.4 million) versus 26.2 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, April 8 Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender.
"We confirm that Henry Azzam has stepped down as MENA non- executive chairman of the bank. He remains as an advisor to Deutsche Bank," a spokesman said.
Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank's Middle East business. Azzam was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)
* 2016 pre-tax profit 31.2 million Danish crowns ($4.4 million) versus 26.2 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain's Debt Management Office said it sold 2 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2065 on Tuesday at a real yield of -1.5235 percent.
* Ashford Inc - Douglas Kessler will be employed by Ashford LLC to serve as chief executive officer of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lHTRLT) Further company coverage: