DUBAI Oct 23 Deutsche Bank has
appointed Fahad Albader and Adel Dagher as co-heads of its asset
and wealth management coverage for the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA), eyeing business from sovereign wealth funds and
family firms in the region.
Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, including the likes
of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kuwait Investment
Authority (KIA), hold about $2 trillion in assets, luring large
global banks and asset management firms to the region who are
seeking a share of the business.
"With their expertise and deep knowledge, Fahad and Adel
will help sovereign wealth funds and key institutional clients
access Deutsche Bank's global solutions in the institutional
asset management area," Ashok Aram, the German lender's MENA
Chief Executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dagher is joining Deutsche Bank after 12 years with hedge
fund firm Man Group where he focused on alternative
investments, the bank said, while Albader was previously at
Deutsche's corporate banking and securities division, heading
coverage of Kuwait.
Both executives will be based in Dubai and report to Peter
Roemer, head of Deustche's global client group for Europe,
Middle East and Africa.
Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management division had
assets under management of 946 billion euros ($1.30 trillion) as
at June 30, 2013.