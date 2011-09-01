HONG KONG, Sept 1 Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) Asia Prime Finance unit co-head David Murphy has quit, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources could not confirm where Murphy would be going.

Murphy, who has been with the German bank since 2002, will be joining Citigroup Inc as head of prime brokerage product in Asia, AsianInvestor reported, citing unnamed sources.

Deutsche Bank and Citigroup declined comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Michael Flaherty)