* Alstria to bid 0.381 shares per Deutsche Office share

* Deal would create Germany's biggest office property group

* Oaktree funds already agreed to sell up to 60.5 pct stake

* Deutsche Office shares jump 8.9 pct, Alstria down 0.3 pct (Adds timing of deal, bridge loan, share price)

FRANKFURT, June 16 German property firm Alstria Office REIT-AG announced on Tuesday plans to make an all-share takeover offer for peer DO Deutsche Office AG valuing the company at close to 800 million euros ($901.5 million).

The deal would create what Alstria said would be the leading listed German office real estate group, with 125 properties and gross asset value of 3.4 billion euros.

Alstria said it would offer 0.381 new shares from a capital increase for each Deutsche Office share, which represents a 12 percent premium over Monday's closing price.

Deutsche Office said while the approach had not been agreed with its management ahead of time, it welcomed it in principle. It said it would provide further comment when it had been able to examine the offer in detail.

Shares in Deutsche Office jumped 8.9 percent to 4.29 euros by 0731 GMT, while Alstria was down 0.3 percent at 11.54 euros.

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management have already agreed to tender a stake of up to 60.5 percent, bringing Alstria close to a minimum acceptance level of just below 70 percent.

Cost synergies and financing benefits will help raise Alstria's funds from operations per share by more than 20 percent, the company said.

Alstria expects to launch the offer in late August, with settlement expected by late November. It will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on the deal on July 23.

Alstria said it had secured a bridge loan of up to 1.1 billion euros from UBS and UniCredit to cover potential change-of-control provisions for Deutsche Office's existing loans.

($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Keith Weir)