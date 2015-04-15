* Q1 pre-tax profit to exceed 45 mln eur vs 38 mln year-ago

* Q1 new business 2.8 bln eur vs 1.6 bln year-ago

* Full Q1 results due on May 19 (Adds preliminary first quarter results)

BERLIN, April 15 German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had made new provisions of 79 million euros ($84 million) for debt securities held by the Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution .

PBB's preliminary pre-tax profit plunged by 120 million euros last year to 54 million due to a writedown.

It said its preliminary pre-tax profit for 2014 would have been 174 million euros but for the effects of a March 1 move by Austria's financial watchdog to seize Heta and freeze its debt repayments.

Separately, PBB said preliminary first-quarter results showed pre-tax profit of more than 45 million euros, compared with 38 million a year earlier.

PBB also increased new business to 2.8 billion euros in the first three months of 2015, up from 1.6 billion last year. Full first-quarter results would be published on May 19, it said. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Louise Ireland)