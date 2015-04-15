* Q1 pre-tax profit to exceed 45 mln eur vs 38 mln year-ago
* Q1 new business 2.8 bln eur vs 1.6 bln year-ago
* Full Q1 results due on May 19
(Adds preliminary first quarter results)
BERLIN, April 15 German mortgage lender Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had made new
provisions of 79 million euros ($84 million) for debt securities
held by the Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution
.
PBB's preliminary pre-tax profit plunged by 120 million
euros last year to 54 million due to a writedown.
It said its preliminary pre-tax profit for 2014 would have
been 174 million euros but for the effects of a March 1 move by
Austria's financial watchdog to seize Heta and freeze its debt
repayments.
Separately, PBB said preliminary first-quarter results
showed pre-tax profit of more than 45 million euros, compared
with 38 million a year earlier.
PBB also increased new business to 2.8 billion euros in the
first three months of 2015, up from 1.6 billion last year. Full
first-quarter results would be published on May 19, it said.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Louise Ireland)