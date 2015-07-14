BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 14 German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is guiding investors to expect an issue price in the lower part of the range it has given, a source familiar with the deal said.
The person said PBB was now guiding for a range of 10.75-11.25 euros ($11.86-$12.42) a share in its initial public offering planned later this week, according to a source familiar with the deal.
"Books are covered comfortably within this range," the person said on Tuesday.
PBB last week set the price range for its IPO at 10.75 euros to 12.75 euros, aiming to raise between 1.16 billion euros and 1.37 billion euros in gross proceeds.
Investors can order shares until Wednesday with trading slated to start on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth