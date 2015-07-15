FRANKFURT, July 15 German property lender
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is guiding investors to expect
an issue price in the lower part of the range it has given, a
source familiar with the deal said.
The person said PBB was now guiding for a range of
10.75-11.00 euros ($11.84-12.12) a share in its initial public
offering planned later this week, according to a source familiar
with the deal.
"Books are covered throughout this range," the person said
on Tuesday. "Anyone with a limit risks missing the deal."
PBB last week set the price range for its IPO at 10.75 euros
to 12.75 euros, and earlier this week investors were guided to
expect a price of 10.75-11.25 euros a share.
Investors can order shares until Wednesday 0900 GMT - an
hour later than initially planned - with trading slated to start
on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)