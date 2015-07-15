* Pfandbriefbank prices shares at 10.75 euros each

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, July 15 German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had priced shares in its initial public offering at 10.75 euros each to raise about 1.156 billion euros ($1.27 billion), including an over-allotment option.

PBB plans to float up to 80 percent of the company, depending on the over-allotment option, giving the bank an equity value of 1.45 billion euros.

Last week, PBB set the price range at 10.75 to 12.75 euros per share. The shares will start trading on Thursday.

Order books for the share sale were more than two times covered, a person familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

PBB delayed its IPO preparations earlier this month, citing high market volatility after a showdown between Greece and its international lenders but then decided to proceed unlike many other IPO hopefuls who have put plans on ice.

The stock market volatility index had spiked to around 30, some 10 points higher than where bankers say it becomes difficult to succeed with an IPO. It was down to 21 on Wednesday.

PBB is owned by nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE), which needs to sell its subsidiary by the end of the year as a condition of European Commission approval of its state bailout of the lender in the financial crisis.

HRE received a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) capital injection as well as 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees, and has since worked to cut costs and shift unwanted assets into a bad bank.

Of the total bailout money, 1.3 billion euros remains in PBB after 1 billion euros was paid back on Monday.

Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA, the government's ownership vehicle for the lender, is making a small profit.

The IPO values PBB at 0.56 times its 2.6-billion-euro book value, a significant discount to the 0.9 times book value at which peer Aareal trades.

PBB's discount partly results from a so-called IPO discount investors usually demand for buying shares of a previously unlisted company, and partly from the fact that PBB has higher refinancing costs than some peers.

The bank also operates in a highly competitive German market and continues to sell or wind down a large portfolio of unwanted assets. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Pravin Char and Jane Merriman)