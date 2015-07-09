FRANKFURT, July 9 Investors are signing up for
the stock market debut of German mortgage lender Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank (PBB), two sources said on Thursday.
"The books are fully covered," one of the sources told
Reuters on condition he not be named because the matter is
confidential.
PBB co-chief executive Andreas Arndt said on Wednesday the
property and public investment lender will press ahead with its
initial public offering despite market turbulence caused by the
Greek crisis and other matters.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by
Andreas Cremer; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)