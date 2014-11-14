FRANKFURT Nov 14 The successor bank to failed German lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE), which was nationalised during the financial crisis, is facing pressure on its profitability as it hopes to attract investors for a planned privatisation.

Germany nationalised HRE after it collapsed in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the government injected 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion) in capital and offered 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees to the stricken lender.

As a condition for allowing the state bailout, the European Union demanded that the successor bank - Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) - change ownership by the end of 2015. In August, PBB asked Citigroup to evaluate options for either a sale or an initial public offering.

PBB reported a 29 percent drop in third-quarter pretax profit to 44 million euros on Friday, and a 28 percent fall in revenue to 112 million euros.

New business, however, rose 28 percent to 2.7 billion euros in the quarter, and the bank said it was still on track to achieve its full-year earnings target of 140 million euros - down from 165 million euros last year.

"We see stiffening and increasing competition all over the place in Europe. Margin-wise we are slightly down and we see this continuing in the fourth quarter," co-Chief Executive Andreas Arndt said in an analyst call on Friday.

The bank did not give any profit margin figures.

Operating performance aside, the privatisation may be dogged by precedent.

PBB's sister lender, Depfa bank, a part of the HRE group that specialised in lending to governments, had also been slated for privatisation.

In Depfa's case, the German government in the end decided against that course of action, considering a transfer of the lender's assets to a state "bad bank" as a better option to limit the hit to taxpayers.

The decision prompted Manuela Better, the chief executive of HRE and Pfandbriefbank, to resign.

(1 US dollar = 0.8026 euro)

