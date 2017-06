FRANKFURT, March 8 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank posted its best profit since the financial crisis on Wednesday, helped by a debt settlement with Austrian bad bank Heta.

The bank, which specialises in real-estate and public-sector financing, said 2016 pretax profit jumped 54 percent to 301 million euros ($318 million) and it would more than double its dividend to 1.05 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)