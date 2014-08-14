FRANKFURT Aug 14 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
, the successor to failed German lender Hypo Real
Estate that was nationalised during the financial crisis, has
mandated Citigroup to help it with a planned
privatisation, the German bank said on Thursday.
Citigroup advisers will be working closely with
Pfandbriefbank executives and federal government officials in
the coming weeks to evaluate various options for either a sale
or an initial public offering of the lender, Pfandbriefbank
chief financial officer Andreas Arndt said.
The European Union has demanded that Pfandbriefbank, or PBB,
change ownership by the end of 2015 in exchange for allowing a
state bailout during the financial crisis.
Pretax profit rose 45 percent to 45 million euros ($60
million) in the second quarter, putting the bank more than
halfway towards its full year target of 140 million euros by the
end of June. "What we show is what we've promised," Arndt said.
The bank's management hope a sharp jump in earnings this
year and flourishing new business will bolster its valuation.
However, the privatisation of Pfandbriefbank may be dogged
by precedent.
Its sister lender, Depfa bank, a part of the HRE group that
specialised in lending to governments, had also been slated for
privatisation, with Citigroup as adviser.
In Depfa's case, the German government in the end decided
against a privatisation, seeing a transfer of the lender's
assets to a state "bad bank" as a better option to limit the hit
to taxpayers.
Berlin's decision prompted Manuela Better, the chief
executive of HRE and Pfandbriefbank, to resign. A replacement
for Better has yet to be found.
(1 US dollar = 0.7464 euro)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing
by Thomas Atkins/Mark Heinrich)