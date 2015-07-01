(Adds comment from Post, competition authority)

BERLIN, July 1 Germany's competition authority is on the brink of formally warning former state monopoly Deutsche Post for abusing its dominant market position in deals with big corporate clients, the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily reported on Wednesday.

The competition authority has accused Deutsche Post of violating anti-trust law by offering large clients in the telecoms sector hidden discounts, allowing it to trump rivals, the paper said, without citing its sources.

A Deutsche Post spokesman said the firm had not yet received anything in writing from the competition authority.

A spokesman from the competition authority said the case against Deutsche Post would be concluded shortly.