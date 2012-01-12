BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia says Clare McManus appointed an additional company secretary
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank
DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 12 Deutsche Post DHL Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics company's outlook after agreeing to raise workers' wages.
"The agreement is in line with our planning," Appel told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
"We are certain that we can stabilise earnings in the mail business at 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion)," he said.
Deutsche Post earlier agreed to pay about 130,000 workers 4 percent more from April 1, ending weeks of talks with trade union Verdi. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards
DUBAI, Feb 13 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co said on Monday it has appointed Atul Singh as its new chief executive, effective April 1, 2017.