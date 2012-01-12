DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 12 Deutsche Post DHL Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics company's outlook after agreeing to raise workers' wages.

"The agreement is in line with our planning," Appel told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"We are certain that we can stabilise earnings in the mail business at 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion)," he said.

Deutsche Post earlier agreed to pay about 130,000 workers 4 percent more from April 1, ending weeks of talks with trade union Verdi. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)