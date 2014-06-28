BERLIN, June 28 German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post will consider raising the cost next year of sending a standard letter in its home market, Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing executive board member Juergen Gerdes.

Bonn-based Deutsche Post is legally entitled to increase postage of currently 0.60 euros ($0.82) per letter by slightly less than the rate of inflation, though it needs to seek approval for price hikes from Germany's Federal Network Agency.

"A price adjustment would certainly not be particularly high as inflation is low," Gerdes was quoted by the newspaper as saying, adding the price review would be carried out in the autumn.

The group's mail division has for years been grappling with declining letter volumes and the growing number of emails sent. Deutsche Post last increased postage on domestic letters to 0.60 euros early this year from 0.58 euros.

Separately, Gerdes said that the so-called E-Post online letter will break even next year, as the company expects to double E-Post sales to more than 200 million euros this year from about 100 million in 2013, according to Rheinische Post.

