* Q1 EBIT 873 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 830 mln

* Sales drop 6 pct on change to terms of a contract

* Confirms targets for year, mid-term

* Profit improves at freight division

* Shares indicated up 1.4 pct at top of blue-chip index (Adds CFO comments, opening share price)

FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Post DHL Group said it had made a good start to the year, after parcels and international express deliveries lifted first-quarter profit above expectations and restructuring measures took effect at its struggling freight division.

The group, which cut its profit target twice last year, confirmed its aim to improve earnings before interest and tax by at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to between 3.4 and 3.7 billion euros this year, sending its shares higher on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said all divisions had contributed to the profit jump and that Post was confident for the year, adding that he expected the parcel market to remain dynamic and a significant improvement in earnings at the freight division this year.

The group reported first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 873 million euros, against the average analyst expectation for 830 million euros.

The freight division, which suffered last year from problems with a revamp of IT systems that led to writedowns of around 500 million euros, saw first-quarter profit rise to 51 million euros in the quarter, from 17 million one year ago.

Shares in Deutsche Post rose 3.3 percent, the top gainer among leading German companies.

Rivals such as UPS and Fedex are also benefiting from the growth of ecommerce, which has led to increased demand for package deliveries.

Deutsche Post said sales at its parcels unit in Europe rose 14 percent in the quarter, while sales in Germany rose 7 percent.

Rosen again shrugged off concerns over Amazon.com's moves to invest in its own delivery capabilities, saying he expected them to remain a good business partner and customer.

Rosen also said the climate in China was "relatively good" in the first quarter when compared with the U.S. and Europe, echoing comments from UPS two weeks ago. [

However, group sales dropped 6 percent due to currency effects, lower fuel surcharges and a change in the way the company recognises revenue from a contract with Britain's NHS.

($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan,; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)