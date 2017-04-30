BERLIN, April 30 German fish distributor Deutsche See plans to buy 80 electric delivery vans from Deutsche Post DHL Group after Volkswagen turned down a request to build a zero-emission vehicle, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Deutsche See said in February it was suing Volkswagen (VW) for leasing diesel vehicles the carmaker had said were environmentally friendly, the first corporate case for VW in Germany since its emissions scandal broke in September 2015.

"VW could not and did not want to offer us an electric solution for our commercial transportation needs in 10 years," Deutsche See executive director Egbert Miebach told the newspaper.

Deutsche Post is phasing out use of VW Caddy vans in favour of Streetscooter electric vans it has designed. The company said earlier this month it plans to double annual output to 20,000 vans by the end of the year and to sell Streetscooters to external customers.

Deutsche See said fish deliveries with Streetscooter vans will start immediately in Cologne and subsequently be expanded to include about 20 other urban locations.

Neither Bild am Sonntag nor Deutsche See gave the value of the contract.

VW couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Adrian Croft)