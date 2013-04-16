BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information signs business cooperation agreement with IBM
March 1 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, April 16 German trade union Verdi said workers at German mail and logistics group Deutsche Post AG would strike this week to push their demands for higher wages.
Verdi said in a statement on Tuesday that the walkout, which could affect customers, would begin on Wednesday and continue over the next few days after the union did not come to an agreement with the company in the second round of wage talks.
Deutsche Post was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Anneli Palmen)
March 1 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago