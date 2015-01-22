* Deutsche Post to create 10,000 new parcel jobs by 2020
* New units will offer lower pay deals
* Post says current pay structures not competitive
(Adds union comment, detail on industry)
BONN, Jan 22 Deutsche Post is
expanding its DHL parcel business in Germany, but new workers
will have to accept lower wages than the group's other employees
as the postal and logistics group tries to compete in a rapidly
growing industry.
The company plans to create 10,000 new jobs at the parcel
business by 2020, a figure which could rise to around 20,000 by
2025, it said on Thursday.
The additional jobs will offer pay based on collective wage
agreements for the logistics sector, rather than Deutsche Post's
more generous in-house agreement, putting the company on
collision course with workers' representatives.
"Parcel delivery is not sustainable under existing wage
agreements, the competitive disadvantage is not viable,"
management board member Juergen Gerdes told Reuters in an
interview.
Deutsche Post has in the past said personnel costs at its
parcel delivery business were about twice as high as those of
competitors. Gerdes said attempts to achieve an agreement with
union Verdi on more "market-adjusted" wages have so far failed.
"If we don't act, the future of the division will be at
risk," he said.
Union Verdi criticised the plans as being designed to
side-step existing pay agreements.
Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe,
Deutsche Post is seeing its traditional letter business dwindle
while deliveries of parcels are rising thanks to online
retailing.
However, the parcels sector in Europe, in which UPS,
TNT and UK Mail are also active, is seeing
increased competition, with online retailer Amazon.com
also carrying out more of its own deliveries.
Another former monopoly, Britain's Royal Mail has
warned of slowing growth in the UK parcels market and on
Thursday reported letter volumes down 3 percent in the first
nine months of its financial year.
Deutsche Post is not the only company to make use of lower
logistics pay deals in Germany.
Amazon has seen repeated strike action by warehouse workers
in Germany as Verdi pressures the U.S. company to pay workers
according to mail order and retail sector collective pay deals
rather than those in the logistics sector.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan and
Victoria Bryan, editing by Emma Thomasson and Keith Weir)