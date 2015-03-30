* Verdi calls on workers to stage strikes from April 1
* To announce exact dates with short notice
* Asks court to stop Deutsche Post's plans for parcel ops
* Deutsche Post wants to pay new workers at parcel ops less
* Next round of talks due on April 14
(Adds details of suit, background)
FRANKFURT, March 30 German trade union Verdi has
asked a court to stop Deutsche Post's plans to expand
its parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay
deals and has called on workers to stage a strike.
Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe, such
as Britain's Royal Mail, Deutsche Post is seeing its
traditional letter business shrink while deliveries of parcels
are rising thanks to online retailing.
It announced plans in January to create 10,000 new jobs at
its parcel business by 2020, but said new workers would have to
accept lower wages than other group employees as it tries to
compete in a rapidly growing industry.
Verdi has said such a move would breach an agreement
limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource to third
parties and said it would only accept it if the company
shortened its workers' hours to 36 per week from 38.5.
It said it had filed a suit on Monday with a labour court in
Bonn, where Deutsche Post is based, asking for an injunction
that would stop the company from going ahead with its plans for
the parcel business.
Deutsche Post shares were up 0.3 percent to 29.29 euros by
1128 GMT, and were among the weakest performers in the German
blue-cup DAX, which was up 1.4 percent.
"The workers expect their employer to take their interests
seriously and negotiate constructively about our demands for
shorter working hours at full pay," Verdi representative Andrea
Kocsis said in a statement.
The union said it would announce details of when and where
walkouts would be staged with short notice.
Verdi and Deutsche Post started talks on the matter on
Thursday but were unable to reach an immediate agreement. They
are due to continue negotiations on April 14.
"We have no understanding for the strike announcement, since
the first round of talks just took place a few days ago. And we
didn't immediately reject Verdi's demands," a Deutsche Post
spokesman said.
The company's Chief Executive Frank Appel said earlier this
month that the new parcel business had already attracted 4,000
employees.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)