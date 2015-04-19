FRANKFURT, April 19 German services union Verdi
has called on employees at Deutsche Bank unit
Postbank to strike for an indefinite period in a
dispute over job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.
A large number of Postbank branches around Germany will
remain closed from next week, Verdi said in a statement, adding
that it was prepared for a prolonged walkout period.
Verdi has said in the past it would not agree to a pay deal
without reassurances on jobs, given that Deutsche Bank is
planning a divestment of its retail operations.
Germany's flagship bank plans to decide on a major
restructuring as early as Thursday and has decided to jettison
its Postbank arm to raise capital and retreat from German retail
banking, a low-profit battlefield.
"We are ready and determined to enforce safety in a period
of change," Verdi board member Christoph Meister said.
Verdi is seeking a prolongation of job guarantees until 2020
for the 9,500 employees of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and a
further 2,700 staff at Postbank AG, Firmenkunden AG and BHW
Group.
For branch office workers, Verdi is also seeking a 5 percent
pay rise over 12 months.
