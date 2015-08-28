FRANKFURT Aug 28 Deutsche Postbank is looking at areas of possible continued cooperation with majority owner Deutsche Bank, which plans to divest the unit next year, Postbank said on Friday.

"We will discuss together with Deutsche Bank how we can maintain synergies where these add value," Postbank Chief Executive Frank Strauss said in the text of a speech to the lender's annual general meeting.

Strauss said IT services were one area of potential cooperation but pointed out that risk management would have to be separated.

Postbank is a retail giant with 14 million customers but its high volume of mortgage lending is seen as tying up too much of Deutsche Bank's regulatory capital.

A number of German banks are cooperating in activities such as back-office operations or payments as a way to save costs in Germany's brutally low-margin retail banking market.

Postbank is pushing ahead with a squeeze-out of its small shareholders, who were seen as an obstacle to Deutsche Bank's plans to re-list the unit on the stock exchange next year.

Deutsche Bank currently holds a 96.8 percent stake in Postbank and targets an initial public offering by the end of 2016, although analysts have said a flotation in the first half of next year is also possible.

Deutsche Bank's current Co-Chief Executive John Cryan, who will take over as sole CEO next year, has said he would like to see Postbank divested as soon as possible. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Jan Lopatka and David Evans)