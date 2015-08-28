FRANKFURT Aug 28 Deutsche Postbank
is looking at areas of possible continued cooperation with
majority owner Deutsche Bank, which plans to divest
the unit next year, Postbank said on Friday.
"We will discuss together with Deutsche Bank how we can
maintain synergies where these add value," Postbank Chief
Executive Frank Strauss said in the text of a speech to the
lender's annual general meeting.
Strauss said IT services were one area of potential
cooperation but pointed out that risk management would have to
be separated.
Postbank is a retail giant with 14 million customers but its
high volume of mortgage lending is seen as tying up too much of
Deutsche Bank's regulatory capital.
A number of German banks are cooperating in activities such
as back-office operations or payments as a way to save costs in
Germany's brutally low-margin retail banking market.
Postbank is pushing ahead with a squeeze-out of its small
shareholders, who were seen as an obstacle to Deutsche Bank's
plans to re-list the unit on the stock exchange next year.
Deutsche Bank currently holds a 96.8 percent stake in
Postbank and targets an initial public offering by the end of
2016, although analysts have said a flotation in the first half
of next year is also possible.
Deutsche Bank's current Co-Chief Executive John Cryan, who
will take over as sole CEO next year, has said he would like to
see Postbank divested as soon as possible.
