FRANKFURT, April 27 German retail lender Deutsche Postbank, which is to be divested by parent Deutsche Bank's, has agreed a wage deal with trade union Verdi.

Postbank will raise wages for 5,600 staff by 2.1 percent from this month and by another 2 percent from April 2016, it said in a statement on Monday, adding that it agreed with Verdi not to enforce any compulsory redundancies until mid-2017.

"With this the employees get the necessary stability for the upcoming changes at the company," Postbank board member Ralf Stemmer said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Deutsche Bank said it will consider alternatives to an initial public offering when divesting Postbank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)