FRANKFURT, March 26 German retail lender
Deutsche Postbank is expecting a slide in its pretax
profit of less than 100 million euros ($110 million) this year
as restructuring costs continue to weigh on earnings and one-off
gains inflated year-earlier results.
In 2014, the bank which is 94 percent-owned by Deutsche
Bank, saw its pretax earnings rise 44 percent to 457
million euros as it reduced risks, cut costs and won new
clients, Postbank said on Thursday.
Postbank is at the center of Deutsche Bank's planned
restructuring and a spin off of Deutsche's complete retail
banking operations is currently being seen as the most likely
option, sources familiar with internal discussions at Germany's
biggest bank said last week.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)