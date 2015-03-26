FRANKFURT, March 26 German retail lender Deutsche Postbank is expecting a slide in its pretax profit of less than 100 million euros ($110 million) this year as restructuring costs continue to weigh on earnings and one-off gains inflated year-earlier results.

In 2014, the bank which is 94 percent-owned by Deutsche Bank, saw its pretax earnings rise 44 percent to 457 million euros as it reduced risks, cut costs and won new clients, Postbank said on Thursday.

Postbank is at the center of Deutsche Bank's planned restructuring and a spin off of Deutsche's complete retail banking operations is currently being seen as the most likely option, sources familiar with internal discussions at Germany's biggest bank said last week.

($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)