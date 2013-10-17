BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
Oct 17 A unit of Deutsche Bank will pay $11.5 million to resolve a probe of its role in funding subprime mortgage loans in Nevada, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.
The investigation focused on mortgage loans provided by other lenders but funded, bought and securitized by DB Structured Products Inc between 2004 and 2007, Attorney General Catherine Masto said.
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.