HONG KONG, June 14 Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit, RREEF, have left the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Niel Thassim, the head of real estate in Asia for RREEF, Deutsche's global alternative asset management business, has departed together with the chief investment officer for property in Asia, Paul Keogh.

Their exit is the latest in a string of management changes at RREEF after Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review of its asset management division.

In February, the German bank entered into exclusive talks to sell that to Guggenheim Partners, scaling back the scope of the sale in May solely to RREEF.

The sources said on Thursday those negotiations may still not yield a deal.

Both men, based in Hong Kong, left the company effective Wednesday and are currently on gardening leave. Thassim sent an email note to clients and contacts informing them of his departure, and Keogh informed staff.

"After almost 12 years with Deutsche Bank and RREEF, I wish to inform you that today is my last day as managing director and head of RREEF Real Estate, Asia Pacific," Thassim wrote.

"I will continue my responsibilities as a director of RREEF China Commercial Trust for the foreseeable future," Thassim added.

Keogh, executive director of the RREEF China Commercial Trust, will also remain in that position, sources said. He joined Deutsche Bank in 2004.

Both men declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A Deutsche Bank spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

RREEF has $3 billion in real estate assets under management in Asia, and the Asian unit also manages another $3 billion in Asian client funds invested in real estate elsewhere in the world. As of the end of last year, it managed assets of $57 billion globally.

The departures were first reported in PERE, a publication devoted to private equity real estate. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)