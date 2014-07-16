TOKYO, July 16 A former Deutsche Bank salesman in Tokyo was handed a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for bribing a pension fund official in a case that has put a spotlight on the compliance practices of the Japanese arm of Germany's largest bank.

In a ruling at the Tokyo District Court, Shigeru Echigo was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for three years. Suspended sentences are common in Japan for white-collar crimes, although the prosecution had sought imprisonment of one year.

The 37-year-old former salesman had pleaded guilty in April for charging about $9,000 to the bank to entertain a former official at a pension fund affiliated with trading house Mitsui & Co in 2012, in order to secure investments from the fund. The official, Yutaka Tsurisawa, was convicted of taking bribes and given an 18-month suspended sentence in March.

The Mitsui-affiliated fund managed public money as part of its investment portfolio. Under Japanese law executives of such funds are treated as public servants, meaning paying for anything, including dinners and overseas trips, for them can be prosecuted for bribery.

Tokyo bankers have said wining and dining of such pension fund officials was common before the 2012 scandal involving fund manager AIJ Investment Advisors highlighted the practice's potentially corruptive influence, sparking a regulatory crackdown.

At a hearing last month Echigo said the practice was widespread within Deutsche Securities Inc, the German bank's investment banking arm, and that high-ranking officials were aware of the practice, including current president Makoto Kuwahara.

Deutsche Securities spokesman Takayuki Inoue has declined to comment on the case. The company was censured by Japan's financial regulator in December for the entertaining of such pension fund officials and announced a raft of measures to bolster its compliance. (Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)