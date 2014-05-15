COLOGNE, Germany May 15 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday it would be open to any
consolidation in the U.S. telecoms market where it operates with
T-Mobile US.
"Our strategy in the U.S. remains unchanged," Deutsche
Telekom's Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told shareholders
gathered for the company's annual meeting.
"Self-funding, de-risking and king maker," he said, adding
that this description summarises his strategy for T-Mobile US.
T-Mobile US, in which Deutsche Telekom holds a 67 percent
stake, has caught the eye of Japan's Softbank, which is
interested in merging the unit with its own U.S. telecoms arm,
Sprint Corp.
"We will be open to any consolidation," Hoettges said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)