Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Dec 4 Deutsche Telekom said on Friday its German network was disrupted and that it was working to restore communications.
"Currently, there is disruption of phone, Internet and TV on the fixed network. Our technicians are working on a solution," Europe's largest telecoms operator said on its Twitter feet.
In August, Deutsche Telekom's Dutch mobile network was disrupted for almost 24 hours due to a software glitch.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by William Hardy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order