* Telekom in early talks to sell T-Online -Wirtschafts Woche

* No decision on whether all of T-Online to be sold - WiWo

* Handelsblatt reports talks also include Interactive Media

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Deutsche Telekom is in talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online and online marketer Interactive Media to publisher Axel Springer , German media reported at the weekend.

Talks to sell T-Online are at an early stage, and Deutsche Telekom has not yet decided whether to sell all parts of T-Online, weekly Wirtschafts Woche cited company sources as saying on Saturday.

It could keep the part of the business that offers e-mail accounts.

A deal for T-Online would combine Germany's No.1 and No.3 online portals, T-Online and Springer's Bild.de, with 314 million and 295 million views in November, respectively.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on the Wirtschafts Woche report and Axel Springer was not immediately available to comment.

The talks also include Deutsche Telekom's Interactive Media, which markets online portals including AutoScout24, Bunte.de and Kicker online, daily Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Monday.

Interactive media would likely become part of Axel Springer's unit Axel Springer Media Impact, it said.

Deutsche Telekom and Axel Springer were not immediately available for comment on the Handelsblatt report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)