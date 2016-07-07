FRANKFURT, July 7 Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it had appointed Srini Gopalan to its management board as the new head of its European business.

Gopalan currently is consumer director India at Bharti Airtel Limited, an Indian telecoms operator.

He will join Deutsche Telekom as of Oct. 1 and will take over Claudia Nemat's portfolio from Jan. 1.

Nemat will head Deutsche Telekom's new technology and innovation unit. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Tina Bellon)