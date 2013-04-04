FRANKFURT, April 4 Deutsche Telekom had no comment on whether it was considering sweetening the terms of a proposed merger of T-Mobile USA with MetroPCS, softening an earlier denial of a Reuters report.

"In response to a variety of published rumors and reports, Deutsche Telekom clarifies that it has no comment as to possible changes to the terms of its agreement with MetroPCS Communications," the company said late on Thursday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Telekom was looking into improving the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS Communications as a last resort to win over shareholders ahead of a vote on the deal next week.

Asked then whether the firm was working on sweetening the deal, a spokesman had previously said: "No, we can flatly deny that."