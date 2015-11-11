* Bidders to submit indicative offers by Nov. 16 - sources
* T-Mobile Netherlands valued at up to 3 bln euros - sources
* Telecom and cable operators could enter race - sources
By Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 11 Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile Netherlands division has drawn interest from
private equity groups Apax and CVC, which are putting the
finishing touches to their rival bids, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The unit, which lags competitors KPN and Vodafone
in the market, could be valued at up to 3 billion euros,
and is being sold in an auction process led by Credit Suisse,
the sources said.
The bidders have been asked to submit indicative offers by
Nov. 16.
Deutsche Telekom is weighing an exit from the Netherlands
because it is a very competitive market where consumers are
quickly shifting to all-included mobile and fixed bundles. On
Wednesday local player Tele2 launched its long-awaited mobile
service, a move that could pressure prices.
Other investment firms, including U.S. buyout funds Bain
Capital and Providence, are also expected to enter the race, the
sources said.
It remains to be seen whether any telecom or cable companies
will emerge as bidders, but some of the sources said French
entrepreneur Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad and
cable group Liberty Global could be interested in the
asset.
Liberty is already present in the Netherlands as cable
provider Ziggo, and is awaiting approval to buy a mobile
operator in Belgium as it bets more on all-inclusive bundles of
services.
Spokesmen at Deutsche Telekom, Liberty Global, and the
private equity funds declined to comment. Iliad could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on
Wednesday "in the Netherlands, we have to find our way in a
difficult landscape."
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona,
he said the company has been unable to define a "strategic
positioning that will create value in the Dutch market."
T-Mobile Netherlands has seen its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) take a hit this
year, with a 17 percent decline to 382 million euros in the
first nine months of the year.
If the slide continues at the same pace, its annual core
earnings would then plunge from 630 million euros in 2014 to
roughly 520 million euros this year.
Buyout funds estimate its core earnings to come in at around
450 million euros next year.
One telecoms banker said Liberty will look at the Dutch
T-Mobile operations but it will more likely go to a private
equity firm for 6 to 6.5 times EBITDA.
Liberty is seen as being able to pay more than private
equity firms for the operations due to synergies between their
operations, but it could have already purchased them if it
intended to, the banker said.
Berenberg's analyst Paul Marsch said earlier this year that
T-Mobile Netherlands was worth 6 times its EBITDA.
"Applying 6 times to the Netherlands ... might raise a few
eyebrows given that the broader European telecoms sector is
trading at closer to 8 times, but Deutsche Telekom's Dutch
operation is underperforming in a market which we think will see
increased competitive tension with the launch of Tele2's 4G
service," he said in a note.
Deutsche Telekom's options for the unit include a
partnership, merging T-Mobile Netherlands with another group, or
swapping it for a minority stake in another company, the sources
said.
Deutsche Telekom's decision to put the Dutch mobile operator
on the block is part of a plan to become a packaged service
provider, which includes internet as well as television and
mobile, sources told Reuters last month.
