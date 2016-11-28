FRANKFURT Nov 28 About 900,000 Deutsche Telekom fixed-line customers have been hit by network outages, it said on Monday, and it could not rule out "targeted external factors" as the reason.

Fixed-line customers have had problems connecting to Deutsche Telekom's network since Sunday afternoon, the company said.

"Based on the pattern of errors, it can not be ruled out that the router has been targeted externally, with the result that it can no longer log on to the network," Deutsche Telekom, which has 20 million fixed-line customers, said in a statement on it website.

If problems persisted Deutsche Telekom suggested customers disconnect their routers from the network.