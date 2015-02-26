BONN Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom on Thursday promised to pay a minimum dividend of 0.50 euros ($1) per share in the coming years, which it expects to grow in line with its free cash flow.

The company said free cash flow will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10 percent per year between 2015 and 2018 from 4.14 billion euros in 2014.

Deutsche Telekom also said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 9.5 percent to 4.444 billion euros, above the average forecast of 4.373 billion euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)