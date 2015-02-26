* To pay minimum of 0.50 eur/shr between 2015-2018

* Plans dividend growth in line with free cash flow

* Other big telcos have also flagged strong payouts (Adds context, updates share)

By Harro Ten Wolde

BONN, Germany, Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom said it planned to increase dividends over the next four years, expecting its coffers to be boosted by sales and profit growth.

Europe's largest telecoms operator in terms of revenue proposed a dividend of 0.50 euros for 2014, unchanged from the previous year. But it expects the figure to rise for subsequent years in line with its free cash flow, which could narrow the gap in dividend yield with many of its peers.

Orange and Telefonica have also flagged strong payouts to shareholders in recent weeks, suggesting European telecom operators are on the rise again after years of struggling with tough regulation and recession.

The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index has risen 13 percent so far this year.

As cost cuts are starting to pay off, many companies are now looking to expand, and competition regulators have loosened rules for mobile operators wanting to merge to encourage investment in faster broadband networks.

Deutsche Telekom said free cash flow should rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10 percent per year in 2015-2018 from 4.14 billion euros ($4.70 billion) in 2014.

"Growth is our top priority," Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Thursday, adding that the company would continue to invest in its networks. The main growth drivers for the coming years will be T-Mobile US and corporate client business T-Systems, the firm said.

The company's 0.50 euro payout for 2014 gives it a dividend yield of 3.4 percent, just below the 3.9 percent median among its peers.

Spain's Telefonica promised on Wednesday to pay a 0.75 euro dividend in each of the next two years - maintaining one of the highest dividend yields in the sector at 5.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Earlier this month, France's Orange - which has a yield of 3.9 percent according to the data - said it was "reasonably confident" that the dividend could rise in the medium term as the business recovered.

GOOD RUN

Deutsche Telekom said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 9.5 percent to 4.44 billion euros, driven by its U.S. business. That beat the average forecast of 4.37 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

It expects adjusted EBITDA to rise almost 4 percent to around 18.3 billion euros at constant currencies this year compared with 2014. Last year's growth was 0.8 percent.

Deutsche Telekom shares were down 1.7 percent by 1130 GMT, at the bottom of a flat STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index.

The company's shares have risen in value by more than a fifth since the start of the year, outperforming the sector index.

"The EBITDA target 2015 looks conservative to us. Here we would have expected more after the T-Mobile US guidance from last week," Karsten Oblinger, an analyst at DZ Bank, said in a client note, keeping his "hold" recommendation for the stock.

"The shares had a good run, so we might see profit-taking," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

Deutsche Telekom said it expected free cash flow of 4.3 billion euros for 2015, an increase over 2014 but still a far cry from the original target of 6 billion it dropped last year to enable heavy investments in its U.S. business.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)