FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Deutsche Telekom is considering options including thousands of job cuts at its German business, a review of its holdings in eastern Europe and Greece and a partial sale of its subsidiary T-Systems, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

The paper on Monday cited unnamed people who attended a meeting last week at which management and supervisory board members discussed group strategy and how to reduce costs.

It said no formal decisions have been made yet.

Deutsche Telekom had no immediate comment on the Handelsblatt report. The paper quoted a spokesman as saying no new cuts were planned.

Deutsche Telekom faces competition from Vodafone in its German home market, where mobile service revenues slipped and investments rose in the second quarter.

The group has 225,000 employees worldwide, around 69,000 of whom are at its Germany business. IT business T-Systems has around 46,000 employees in more than 20 countries and annual revenues of around 8.2 billion euros ($9.1 billion). ($1=0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)