FRANKFURT Jan 20 Deutsche Telekom named new executives on Tuesday to head the three corporate client businesses of T-Systems as part of a wider shake-up at the IT services unit.

The Digital Division will be headed by Anette Bronder, the Information Technology Division by Ferri Abolhassan and the Telecommunications Division by Patrick Molck-Ude, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)