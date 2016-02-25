PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN Feb 25 Deutsche Telekom does not plan any acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on Thursday.
"Our principles regarding inorganic transactions are clear and unchanged: No acquisitions outside of our footprint," Thomas Dannenfeldt said after Deutsche Telekom reported strong results in its German home market driven by combined fixed-line, mobile and Internet TV packages.
Deutsche Telekom has operations in several central and eastern European countries, the United States and Britain. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Coupa Software Inc - entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing