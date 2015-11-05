FRANKFURT Nov 5 Deutsche Telekom
will offer its fibre optic-based Internet connections to another
2.4 million German households in the fourth quarter, Chief
Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt said in the text of a
speech on Thursday.
Such connections offer speeds of between 50 and 200 megabits
per second, making Germany's biggest telecoms operator more
competitive with cable operators like Vodafone's Kabel
Deutschland, whose speeds are at the top of that range.
Deutsche Telekom - whose extensive fixed-line telecoms
network helps it compete with mobile operators by allowing it to
sell bundled offers - currently has 3.8 million fibre-optic
lines in Germany.
