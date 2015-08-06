FRANKFURT Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom
reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by
its U.S. operations.
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 5.03
billion euros ($5.49 billion), beating the average forecast of
4.95 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it still expected 2015
EBITDA, excluding special items, of around 18.3 billion euros at
constant currencies and free cash flow of around 4.3 billion
euros.
Results were fuelled by T-Mobile US of which
Deutsche Telekom owns 65.7 percent. T-Mobile US last week
already reported expectations-beating results and raised its
forecast for new subscribers in 2015 for the second time this
year.
The U.S. wireless operator was the biggest contributor to
the group's second-quarter sales and is even bigger than
Deutsche Telekom's German business.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)