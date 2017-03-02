BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.

The German telecoms provider reported a 2 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted core profit (EBITDA) to 5.26 billion euros on Thursday, driven by its T-Mobile US unit but also lifted by a 3 percent increase in German adjusted EBITDA.

