GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
FRANKFURT May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose to 5.55 billion euros ($6.03 billion), above the average estimate of 5.48 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose by 5.8 percent to 18.65 billion euros, in line with expectations.
Deutsche Telekom confirmed its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of around 22.2 billion euros and free cash flow of 5.5 billion.
Last month, T-Mobile US which is 64-percent controlled by Deutsche Telekom, added more than 1 million customers for the 16th quarter in a row, at the cost of big competitors AT&T and Verizon. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate